Tony-winning musical 'Jagged Little Pill' rocks the Paramount Theatre through Sunday

The album that it's based on sold 33 million copies. #k5evening

SEATTLE — "'Jagged Little Pill,' it's the same name as the album by Alanis Morissette, and it takes the music from that amazing album and sends it to this new story about a family of four living in this white part of Connecticut, and it's about a family that just looks perfect on the outside, but has so many problems inside and the story about love, about a relationship between a mother and her daughter, and about forgiveness," said Rishi Golani, who plays Phoenix in the national tour show of "Jagged Little Pill."

The album the show is based on is considered a classic and sold over 33 million copies worldwide.

"One thing about jukebox musicals that a lot of people say — it's a cash grab, or like, the music is already so popular, so of course, the story will follow," Golani said. "But I think that they were very particular about making sure that this music served the story so appropriately, that every single lyric that Alanis wrote really landed."

"The creative team did an excellent job of marrying a really captivating story to such an emotional depth of music and musical expression that Alanis has created," Lee H. Alexander, who's also in the cast added. "And it's a beautiful marriage between her album and a great story."



Though the main music for the show was recorded in the mid-90s, Alexander said you don't need to know it to enjoy the show.

"I think all audiences that I've talked to after the show are very surprised. And some people come in skeptical and like, 'Oh, I'm not sure if I'll like it,' or, think it's geared towards younger people. But I've talked to older audience members and they seem to love it. Everyone can appreciate the music. And everyone can appreciate the visceralness of the story and the potency of the characters."