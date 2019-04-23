MOUNT VERNON, Washington — Mount Vernon's Tulip Town has been in operation for 30 years by the DeGoede family, who emigrated from Holland. From the beginning of April through the tulip bloom season it's open to the public.

Visitors can visit the tulip fields and gardens and has the only indoor garden show (which is perfect for rainy days, like when we were there.) They also have trolly rides through the fields, an art gallery featuring local artists, kite flying, face painting, a gift shop, and a cafe with espresso, ice cream, and snacks.

Tulip Town | 15002 Bradshaw Road Mount Vernon, WA 98273. Open 9 AM - 5 PM five days a week through Tulip Season. Adults $7 Mon-Fri, $10 Sat-Sun, Kids 6-11 $5, and kids 5 and under are free. Cash only at the gate, but you can use your Debit/Credit inside.

