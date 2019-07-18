MONROE, Washington — Drifting is a popular motorsport where drivers use their techniques to intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction in the rear wheels while still maintaining control of the vehicle.

Drivers compete to earn points from judges based on various factors like line, angle, speed, style and show factor.

“It’s a motorsport that actually puts out your personality," said drift driver Chris Jeanneret, "Style is how you drive the car."

Drifters from around the world come to Evergreen Speedway home to the Northwest Grassroots Championship series and the only Formula Drift Pro/Am Affiliate series in the Northwest. It's also one of the few venues in North America where you can go from being a beginner to earning your professorial license without ever going to another track.

“In the Pacific Northwest this is the track, Evergreen Speedway, is the place for drifting,” said Chris Jeanneret.

The Formula Drift is happening July 19-20 at Evergreen Speedway -- it's the only stop in the Northwest! You can find more info and purchase tickets here.

Evergreen Speedway | 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe, WA 98272

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.