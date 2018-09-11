Most come to the Seattle International Auto Show for the showroom experience inside. But there's a first-ever experience outside this year too.

"They don't just ride with us. We actually let them drive," says Warren Blevins, a Land Rover Driving Instructor.

The "Above and Beyond Tour" offers an off-road experience right there in parking lot north of the Seahawks' stadium, complete with piles of dirt.

"We've got side tilts, hill climbs. We've got a few spots where the tires will come off the ground," says Warren.

And while show-goers are encouraged to check it out, you don't have to have a ticket to take a Land Rover test drive. You can just show up and register right there in the parking lot.

