This Seattle woman is shaping what's next for the fashion, beauty, and home decor industries

SEATTLE — The future of fashion is just a swipe away, thanks to Seattle's Kimberly Carney.

"I wanted to connect brands and consumers in a meaningful way," said Carney, founder and CEO of FashWire, an online shopping app the whole industry is watching.

Consumers don’t just shop with the app.

"They become part of the brands’ essential decision-making," Carney said.

Shoppers and browsers can check out the latest offers from more than 400 majors and indies from around the globe, and learn the stories behind the styles.

"You can go in and read all these designer interviews with all these amazing brands," Carney said.

FashWire shoppers tell designers what they really like.

"They’re choosing what they want to buy," Carney said.

It’s been dubbed “the Tinder of fashion.”

"The consumer can swipe left if they like something, swipe right if they don’t like something," Carney said. "Then they can also give comments back to the brand."

FashWire provides industry insiders with powerful trend-spotting data.

"We give our brands quarterly reports of what’s resonating with the consumer based on their swipes, their likes, their purchases," Carney said. "All of these brands can sit on one platform and get feedback from the consumers to help these emerging brands make better production decisions, and also help the larger brands."

Carney’s background in tech, and in running her own Magnolia neighborhood boutique, provided the perfect balance of skills for disrupting the fashion industry.

"Right now we’re in a world where the consumer wants a say," she said.

When the pandemic hit, FashWire was an online oasis for sellers looking for ways to stay connected to the marketplace and attract new customers.

"From their couch, they can shop worldwide brands," Carney said.

In 2021 Fashwire gave rise to GlossWire, dedicated to beauty industry products and, most recently, CasaWire.

"That’s for the home and decor industry," Carney said.

Kimberly Carney says she'll keep on innovating.

"Take my vision to the next level."

After all, it’s the fashionable thing to do.