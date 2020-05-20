How Tim's Tavern is finding creative ways to keep the party going

The bar in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood is now live streaming performances 3 times a week!

SEATTLE — Is not a secret that bars and music venues are struggling to keep afloat as the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" orders are still in place in Washington state.

Without a doubt, it was time for local businesses to discover new ways to keep the show going. And that’s exactly what Tim’s Tavern from the Greenwood neighborhood did.

“We went from Rocking and Rolling to an absolute dead stop, we can’t just let go, music is the soundtrack of our lives,” said Mason Reed.

The crew of Tim’s Tavern wanted to bring live music to the people as they did many times, but with all bars and music venues closures the only realistic way to make this happen was via online, that’s how the Tim’s Live Stream was born.

While shelter-in-place guidelines are still in place across much of the country, you can still enjoy streamed live music from the comfort of home.

“Just because we can’t meet in a venue doesn’t mean we cannot celebrate and share the talent that exists in the city.”

Tim’s Tavern Live showcases artists via Facebook Live, and TWITCH - Wednesdays and Fridays at 4 pm and Sundays at 7 pm.

You can also check the music performances on Tim's Tavern's YouTube Channel.