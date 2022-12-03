Time travel with Ryan Reynolds and kick it with the Sounders - What's Up This Week

"The Adam Project" / March 11 / Netflix
Want to see a movie? “The Adam Project” stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self to save the future. The film hits the small screen Friday on Netflix.
Teenage Dick / Now - April 3 / Seattle Rep
The new play “Teenage Dick” in this satirical retelling of Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” Set in 2010, Richard’s character is reimagined as a 16-year-old outsider with all the teenage angst of high school. The show is now playing at the Seattle Rep through April 3.
Seattle Sounders FC / March 12 / Lumen Field
Your Seattle Sounders have kicked off their 2022 season! The team got off to a slow start, but you can help cheer them on when they play the LA Galaxy Saturday at Lumen Field.
Sparks / March 14 / The Showbox
Their career in music spans 50 years. Influential art-pop duo Sparks are widely admired for their wit and their ability to reinvent their music. You can check them out for yourself when they play the Showbox Monday, March 14.
