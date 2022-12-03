Time travel with Ryan Reynolds and kick it with the Sounders - What's Up This Week

Watch the new Netflix movie "The Adam Project" Friday, and see your favorite soccer team play Saturday. #k5evening



"The Adam Project" / March 11 / Netflix

Want to see a movie? “The Adam Project” stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self to save the future. The film hits the small screen Friday on Netflix.

Teenage Dick / Now - April 3 / Seattle Rep

The new play “Teenage Dick” in this satirical retelling of Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” Set in 2010, Richard’s character is reimagined as a 16-year-old outsider with all the teenage angst of high school. The show is now playing at the Seattle Rep through April 3.

Seattle Sounders FC / March 12 / Lumen Field

Your Seattle Sounders have kicked off their 2022 season! The team got off to a slow start, but you can help cheer them on when they play the LA Galaxy Saturday at Lumen Field.



Sparks / March 14 / The Showbox