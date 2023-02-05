Make the most of your tide pool adventures: Tips from the ultimate low tide guide

A new book is the ultimate guide to exploring different areas at low tide. #k5evening

JOYCE, Wash. — For the best places to go when the tide's low, follow Ryan Kelly and John Meyer. You'll probably find them face down on a beach somewhere.

Salt Creek, on the Strait of Juan de Fuca, is one of many places featured in their book Between the Tides in Washington and Oregon: Exploring Beaches and Tidepools.

Ryan Kelly is a marine and environmental affairs associate professor at the University of Washington. John Meyer is a senior communications director at UW's College of Environment. Which means:

"A lot of spreadsheets, a lot of meetings," said Kelly. "But what we would love to be able to do is be facedown on a rock counting snails."

Writing this guide, with co-author Terrie Klinger, gave them an excuse to do just that.

Their number one tide pooling tip: Do it laying down.

"It's really the best way to see what's going on - to get your head as close as possible to the action," said Kelly.

The duo also recommends a couple 'off the beaten path' places to starfish gaze.

"I think Deception Pass is really the place that's within striking distance. It's incredibly beautiful," said Kelly.

"My favorite spot is Second Beach on the outer coast in Olympic National Park. It's an easy hike through the forest out to the beach. It's a spectacular beach, big sea stacks just right off shore," said Meyer.

Both authors hope their book inspires people to get curious and get their feet wet in the Northwest intertidal zone.

"People care about what they know. And so if this helps people know this part of the world, this part of our ecosystem a little bit better. They might care about it a little bit more as well. And then we're just better stewards of those places," explained Meyer.