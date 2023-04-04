Everyone's a star on Olympia TV station's live karaoke show

"Karaoke Oly" celebrates 15 years of giving the mic to anyone willing to sing on live television. #k5evening

OLYMPIA, Wash. — For 15 years people been showing up at Thurston Community Media the third Friday of every month just to be part of the show.

The show is called "Karaoke Oly" and its hosted by its founder Robert Kam.

"I like to make good television," Kam said. "That's what I do for a living. That's what I live for."

Karaoke. Live on television. Kids welcome.

"All ages are welcome," Kam said. "All talent levels are welcome. We don't shame anybody."

That's what makes this show one of the most wholesome hours on television.

"Karaoke is not about being the best singers," said Mike Tobias who performed Young MC's "Bust A Move." "We are not trying to be American Idol here. We're trying to be the fun singers, you know? So it's all about having a good time."

A good time in front of maybe a dozen people at the station and not really that many more watching at home.

"I don't get a lot of people saying, 'I saw you on TV, you do a great job on that karaoke show,'" Kam said. "It doesn't happen and I go out a lot."

This isn't a show that can be valued by ratings points. Not to a singer who goes by the name of Squin, who performed "Ana Ng" by They Might Be Giants.

"It's kind of an outlet for some of my performative urges to get out there and be seen," he said.

Kendall Meister says the television studio is a lot safer than some karaoke bars she's visited. And Paul Vega says everyone is so supportive.

"With karaoke, you know you're going to get applause if only because the people in the audience are about to sing next," he laughed. "But, you know, we'll take it!"

Anybody can come on the show and sing. Anybody. Even our own Saint Bryan who performed Warren Zevon's "Lawyers, Guns and Money."

Robert Kam has built a small, but tight knit community who come together once a month just to have fun. And to make good television.

"I am always leaving this place with a song in my head that somebody sang," Kam said. "Because, you know, music does that for you."

The next eisode of "Karaoke Oly" airs April 21, 2023. Thurston Community Media is also hosting a live sketch comedy show scheduled to make its debut on June 3.