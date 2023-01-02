New thriller 'Knock At The Cabin' features PNW location

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and stars Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge talk to KING 5's Evening about the horror movie. #k5evening

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The question asked by “Knock At The Cabin” is chilling: would you sacrifice someone to save the rest of humanity?

The new thriller by M. Night Shyamalan (based on a best-selling novel) tells the tale of a relaxing family vacation in a remote cabin, violently interrupted by four armed strangers.

A little girl and her parents, played by Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge, are instructed to do the unthinkable: willingly sacrifice one family member to prevent the apocalypse.

Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Abby Quinn, and Nikki Amuka-Bird star as the invaders.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Shyamalan, Groff, and Aldridge about the film.

HOLCOMB: "What breathing techniques would you recommend to help us get through this film?”

GROFF: (laughing) “Great question.”

ALDRIDGE: “I needed breathing techniques just to get through making it, just some good deep breaths. I would find myself shallow breathing in those scenes all the time, and then on cut I'd be like, ‘Okay, come back.’"



HOLCOMB: "How would you say this film reflects where you are in your life right now?"

SHYAMALAN: "You can tell when you watch the movie I'm in kind of a philosophical place. And then the thing that we're all going through as a group… we have to stop tribalism and it's so baked into us. So as I see this struggle happening of letting go of tribalism to find larger answers, that's on my mind. And then, the thing I feel deeply that's I've felt since I was a kid — I believe in each other, I believe in everybody. Even when they hurt you, I believe in that."



HOLCOMB: "Dave Bautista is banging on your door in real life. What do you do?”

ALDRIDGE: “Invite him in for a cup of tea.”

GROFF: “Yes. Put on some gentle jazz. Get a nice bottle of red... He's such a soulful, gentle person."



HOLCOMB: "What would you do between scenes to sort of de-escalate emotionally? Tell me the funny stuff that happened in that cabin, please.”

GROFF: "There was a lot of laughter, a lot of messing around. Not really inside the cabin but outside."

ALDRIDGE: "There was some Irish dancing that happened. Oh my god yes. Abby (Quinn) is a very limber performer yoga-wise and athletics.”

GROFF: “So did you! You gave Irish dance."

ALDRIDGE: "In between all that intensity, we made sure to hold onto reality."

HOLCOMB: "Some people have called this film very dark. Do you agree with that?”