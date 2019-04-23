SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — You can't go wrong with any of these three locally-owned burger joints after a trip to the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Walking through the tulip fields can really work up an appetite.

Skagit Valley Burgers Express

Bacon Ranch Jalapeño French Fries at Skagit Valley Burgers Express.

You’ll know you’re in the right place when you spot the red caboose and giant wooden cheeseburger off Highway 20.

Skagit Valley Burgers Express is run by Cordon Bleu-trained chef John Borders and his wife Barbara. It features grass-fed, naturally-raised beef with a mouthwatering selection of toppings.

"John actually comes from Texas,” said Barbara. “Sedro-Woolley is my hometown, and he's a burger guy, he was a burger connoisseur."

"We like to make every single burger as if you could take a picture of it," said John.

Locals recommend you also indulge in a milkshake or a side of loaded fries.

Skagit Valley Burgers Express | 1172 WA-20 Sedro-Woolley, WA Open Wed-Sun.





Hal's Drive-In

Step back in time at Hal's Drive-In, a hometown staple in Sedro-Woolley.

Eating at Hal's Drive-In in downtown Sedro-Woolley is like taking a step back into the 1950s, whether you dine in or drive through.

When it first opened in 1949, the only menu item was ice cream. 70 years later, burgers and fries are the staples and business is still brisk.

Hal's Drive-In grilling up their top-selling Ranch Burgers.

The top seller is the ranch burger (named after a ranch hand – it pre-dated the salad dressing.) The only sauce used at Hal’s is a secret recipe called "goop.”

Hal's Drive-In | 321 State St. Sedro-Woolley, WA Open Mon-Sat.





The Chuck Wagon

For families with little kids, there's no better spot than The Chuck Wagon in Mount Vernon.

The restaurant is full of western-themed knickknacks, and model trains continuously chug around more than 300 feet of track, circling the inside of the seating area. Model trains have chugged around the restaurant for more than three decades.

Adventurous diners swear by the peanut butter burger, but the most popular menu item has long been the potato burger - two patties with a potato in between. The menu has an ooey-gooey peanut butter burger... but they're best known for the potato burger - two patties with a potato in between.

A signature at The Chuck Wagon, The Potato Burger.

It's an iconic spot that's hard to miss with a wagon-covered entrance and pink exterior.

The Chuck Wagon | 800 N. 4th St.Mount Vernon, WA Open daily.

