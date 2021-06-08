Three sizzling summer reads recommended by a Vashon bookstore

Vashon Bookshop has three summer reading recommendations - thrilling non-fiction, a British adventure and life during the Dust Bowl.

VASHON, Wash. — Summer is a great time to crack open a book and enjoy a good read in the sunshine! We visited the Vashon Bookshop to hear their top three reads for Summer 2021.

You can buy all of these books at Vashon Bookshop, or online at Bookshop.org or Amazon.

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

The Four Winds follows a mother's grit and determination during the Dust Bowl years - from environmental catastrophe in Texas to poverty and prejudice in California. It's an emotional, striving tale of love, hope and courage during an intense time of American history.

Also, bonus - Kristin Hannah lives right here in Washington, on cozy Bainbridge Island. She's written over twenty novels, including Firefly Lane and the Nightingale.

The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson

For all of you non-fiction fans out there, The Code Breaker by famed biographer Walter Isaacson is a great choice. Don't let the book's hefty size deceive you - this is supposed to be a fascinating biography.

The book is about American biochemist Jennifer Dounda, the Nobel Prize-winner responsible for developing CRISPR, the gene-editing tool that can alter DNA. The book follows her from a young age, living in a world where women weren't expected to become biochemists.

Miss Benson's Beetle by Rachel Joyce

This is a light, quintessential summer read. And it's British!

Miss Benson's Beetle takes place in London, just after World War II. Margaret Benson abandons her humdrum life to peruse her longtime obsession - the golden beetle of New Caledonia. But the assistant she hires to help her on the journey - wild and fun-loving Enid Pretty - is the last person she expected to join her.