Have a home cook on your holiday gift list?

A trio of locally-written cookbooks would make a memorable present.

Pasta, Pretty Please

Author Linda Miller Nicholson is nothing if not colorful, from her cooking to her personality.

"I do crazy sh*t with food, I do,” she said. “And right now, I'm really focusing on doing crazy sh*t with pasta."

Her handmade pasta so vibrant, it's hard to believe she uses all-natural ingredients rather than food coloring – eggs from the chickens in her Preston backyard, vegetables, herbs and super foods turn her noodles and raviolis all colors of the rainbow.

Her book includes 25 dough recipes and 33 shaping techniques sure to dazzle any dinner party.

Chinese Soul Food

For a twist on take-out, try making your own Chinese food.

Author Hsiao-Ching Chou's cookbook is designed to take the fear factor out of ingredients and techniques, and it’s full of family recipes.

"It is the quintessential immigrant story,” she said. “My parents were academics and professionals back in Taiwan and when we all immigrated, they couldn't do what they did and they started a restaurant."

She grew up to become the food editor for the Seattle PI and an instructor at Hot Stove Society. But her book is designed for home kitchens and celebrating everyday meals with family.

Seattle Cooks

A gift for anyone who loves dining out in the city, this book by food writer Julien Perry is like a snapshot of Seattle's restaurant scene in 2018.

"If you're going to be spending a couple of hours in a place, eating and drinking, it needs to feel like a place you can stay, that wants you to spend time there,” she said.

Her book features signature recipes from some of the city's most recognizable chefs and bartenders.

