Three must-see spots on the Bountiful Byway

Delicious donuts, a family-friendly farm and a historic resort. Sponsored by Experience Olympia & Beyond.

LACEY, Wash. — The Bountiful Byway is sixty miles of road in Thurston County that offers a bounty of things to do. Ellen and Jose took the trip and found three great spots to check out.

The Original Donut House

If you're looking to fuel up on your Bountiful Byway drive, the Original Donut House in Lacey is the perfect place to start. Originally opened in 1959, owner Tom Peterson took it over in 2013 with one simple goal: make people happy.

"People are having a bad day, they come in and have a doughnut, it makes it a good day," says Peterson.

They have a robust selection of donuts, from red velvet to bacon maple bars to Peterson's favorite, the triple chocolate cake. Be sure to pick up a cup of the hottest coffee in town, too - while they can't promise the best cup in town, they can promise the hottest!

Hunter Family Farm

If you're looking for a great place to take your family, Hunter Family Farm is 160 acres of holiday joy. They have several types of Christmas trees you can pick out and take home.

"It's a tradition we've had for generations," says owner Tammi Hunter. "People come out here and thank us for what we do and it's just very rewarding for us."

Their holiday shop has everything you need for decorating your home for the holidays, and be sure to visit the animals as well!

Lady of the Lake Restaurant

Our final stop is a historic hidden gem, Lady of the Lake restaurant at Offut Lake Resort. This restaurant is right on the lake, a gorgeous, quiet location perfect for dinner on the water.

Guests can rent boats, stay at the resort, and learn about some local history-Lady of the Lake has been on the Historic Register since the 1930s! It's also rumored to be haunted.

According to brothers Rob and Tom Pogue, years and years ago, a teenaged couple drove their Model T out onto the iced over lake and drowned. Legend has it, the girl's ghost still haunts the lake and surrounding area.