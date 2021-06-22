Three LGBTQ+-owned businesses in Seattle you need to visit

Fancy a cup of coffee? What about a glass of organic wine, right from the tap? Or dinner and an incredible view? We've got you covered. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Laura Clise runs Intentionalist, an online directory and marketplace that makes it easy to find and support diverse small businesses in Washington and beyond. She picked out three awesome LGBTQ+-owned spots to check out in Seattle.

Fulcrum Coffee/Fulcrum Cafe (Belltown)

If you're craving coffee, Fulcrum Cafe in Belltown serves up quality caffeine. Co-owner Blas Alfaro sources truly spectacular coffee from small farmers all around the world. He himself comes from a family of coffee farmers.

"What really struck me about Blas is that he has so much coffee knowledge as a fifth generation coffee farmer," Clise says. "And yet his passion is for people for connecting people and building community."

When you visit their Belltown location, try the pour over - and be sure to snag a bag of Alfaro's family's coffee!

"My favorite thing - our coffee is connecting with people and creating community, either the community we have here in Seattle, and also the communities that we form globally, with the farmers in around the world," Alfaro says.

Footprint Wine Tap (Capitol Hill)

If you're looking for a happy hour spot with a sustainable background, Footprint Wine Tap in Capitol Hill is a stylish spot with a unique set up. It looks a bit like a brewery taproom - but instead of beer, they have wine on tap!

"It's really kind of fun," owner Ken Dillon says. "Just seeing the expression on people's faces as they walk in for the first time."

Footprint works pretty much the same way a brewery does - choose from any one of their rotating organic wines, and enjoy a glass with some of their delicious food. Or, you can even take home a wine growler.

"I love Footprint Wine Tap for so many reasons, not the least of which is the incredible wine, the innovative concept, and the community of people that are drawn here," Clise says. "But I also have really enjoyed getting to know Ken Dillon and his team, and the joy and the passion that they bring to what they do."

Footprint was so named because this is an eco-friendly spot that aims to reduce its carbon footprint. So, when you visit, you can help the earth while helping yourself to wine. Now that's a win-win!

Marination ma kai (West Seattle)

For dinner and a view, there's nothing better than Marination ma kai in West Seattle. This indoor-outdoor spot is right next to the Water Taxi dock, and boasts a scenic view of the city with great foot and drinks to boot.

"As someone whose family is from Hawaii, it's a place where I always feel like home. Roz and Kamala are incredible hosts," says Clise. "They have done an amazing job not only of curating a delicious menu, but exuding the warmth of the aloha spirit and a fantastic view and an incredible view."

The aloha spirit is what they aim to serve, whether through their tacos, sliders or a friendly face. During the month of June, they sell Pride pops, where $1 of each sale goes towards supporting the GSBA.