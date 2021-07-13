This White Center restaurant serves juicy Texas barbecue

Drunky Two Shoe Barbecue serves up Texas barbecue so good, you won't even need sauce. #k5evening

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Every barbecue-loving state will tell you they have the best way of doing the 'cue - whether Kansas City's tomato-based or the Carolina's unique mustard sauce. But in White Center, Drunky Two Shoe Barbecue proudly serves Texas-style barbecue with sauce on the side.

Because as they say, "sauce on the side, nothing to hide".

Drunky's, with both Wallingford and White Center locations, serves up an array of meats they smoke for hours and hours in their massive smokers. From brisket to burnt ends, Drunky's is a purveyor of almost every meat under the sun. As noted above, they offer sauce on the side, ranging from mild to spicy - but chances are, you won't need it. Drunky's smokes their barbecue to be enjoyed as-is. All of the flavor is in the meat.

And their love of barbecue goes beyond food. Order a Bloody Mary at their Sunday brunch and prepare to be amazed. There's practically an entire meal as a garnish, including a cornbread muffin and rib.

Drunky Two Shoe's is also known for some truly epic platters. The Drunky's Choice, seen above, comes with all the barbecue you could want, baked beans, potato salad, and a hotlink.

The Gut Buster is their monstrous sandwich - it comes with triple chop meats, pork belly bacon, cheese sauce, Fritos, chipotle sour cream, pickled jalapenos and smoked onions. If you're hungry after that, I don't know what to tell you.