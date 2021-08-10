This West Seattle taproom highlights Washington brews

SEATTLE — Ounces Taproom & Beer Garden in West Seattle is a kid and dog-friendly spot that serves Washington-made beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic sodas.
Their taplist is constantly changing, so there's always something new to try.
And if you don't know what to get, no problem - there's a flight option. You can pick four different ciders and beers to try.
Ounces also regularly invites food trucks to serve up some tasty grub. About twice a month you can catch So So Good, a food truck specializing in New Mexican cuisine. One of the most popular items is the Christmas enchilada, topped with a fried egg!
Ounces is open seven days a week, but check their website for specific hours. There are a few parking spaces in the front lot of the taproom, but plenty of free parking available on the surrounding streets.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.