This West Seattle taproom highlights Washington brews

Ounces Taproom & Beer Garden in West Seattle features only Washington-based beer, wine and cider.

SEATTLE — Ounces Taproom & Beer Garden in West Seattle is a kid and dog-friendly spot that serves Washington-made beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic sodas.

Their taplist is constantly changing, so there's always something new to try.

And if you don't know what to get, no problem - there's a flight option. You can pick four different ciders and beers to try.

Ounces also regularly invites food trucks to serve up some tasty grub. About twice a month you can catch So So Good, a food truck specializing in New Mexican cuisine. One of the most popular items is the Christmas enchilada, topped with a fried egg!