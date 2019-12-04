EDISON, Wash. — At the edge of Bow-Edison in Skagit County, you'll find a bakery some foodies drive more than an hour to enjoy.

Breadfarm uses organic, local ingredients to create some of the most memorable treats in Washington State.

"This is the perfect little small-town bakery,” said Rachel Belle, host of Your Last Meal podcast. “This is carb heaven.”

She believes everything is worth tasting but said the house-made graham crackers are a must-buy item.

"Delicious, super buttery stacks of graham crackers,” she said. “I would come up here just to get that."

Operations manager Jamie Bourgo agrees.

“I can't even explain our graham crackers, they're nothing like store-bought graham crackers. You can taste all the specific ingredients in them,” she said.

The ingredients are what makes Breadfarm stand out from other bakeries. There's a huge focus on sustaining the Skagit Valley foodshed, so most everything is hyper-local. The best-selling Samish River Potato Bread is made with potatoes harvested just a few miles away.

"You can get bread anywhere but when you get bread in a special place like this, you go home and you feel like, 'I got this in Bow-Edison!' It's just special,” Belle said.

Breadfarm only accepts cash or checks. It’s open daily from 8am – 6pm and is located at 5766 Cains Court – the main street that runs through Edison.

