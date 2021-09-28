This Seattle shipping container delivers the ultimate budget wedding

Shotgun Ceremonies brings romance to the trailer park.

SEATTLE — Welcome to Georgetown, Seattle, where love is in the air. And so is plenty of actual air traffic.

"We're playing it by ear, literally," joked Bronwen Stevenson, owner of Shotgun Ceremonies, as she was interrupted by the roar of an incoming jet headed for nearby Boeing Field.

It's all just part of the charm of America's only shipping container wedding chapel.

"Something a little quirky, a little different," Stevenson said.

After ten years in Pioneer Square, Stevenson recently moved her quickie coupling service here to the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, a collection of offbeat artisan and craft businesses housed in cool retro trailers, a fresh air setting perfect for pandemic-era gatherings.

Stevenson said, "This trailer park just kind of fits the vibe of who I am. And away we went with that."

Shotgun Ceremonies offers wedded bliss on a budget.

"Something unique and special and memorable that they can do, and it's going to cost them 350 dollars," Stevenson said.

Many couples opt to elope and keep it just between themselves. Others bring small groups of family, friends, and special guests to share the moment. And pets are always welcome.

"Any pets are allowed," Stevenson said, "I've had cats here. They usually don't have the best of time."

All weddings are offered with an Elvis option.

Stevenson said, "There's definitely people that want Elvis at a Vegas-style, quickie wedding, so we got him."

Elvis impersonator Shane Cobain said, "Knock out three songs and most times they really enjoy it. I really enjoy doing it and the best thing, I think, is when you can put a smile on somebody's face."

Cobain is a longtime traffic reporter on local radio.

"And he's also related to Kurt Cobain," added Stevenson, "He's a very interesting guy and he makes the weddings really fun."

This efficient officiant has married thousands of couples. But she's never lost her love for love.

"I don't know how I could quit doing this," Stevenson said, "It's great."