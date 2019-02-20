PUYALLUP, Wash. — Greg Theer makes steampunkish lamps out of car and motorcycle parts. He builds birdhouses from recycled materials and driftwood.

“It's called Greg's funk junk,” he says. “I try to make the funkiest stuff I can.”

It’s Theer's "funky" way of dealing with on the job injuries from ten years back.

“I'm pretty much shot,” he says. “Both my knees are gone. My back is kind of screwed up. I am pretty much retired and this is what I do.”

With classic rock cranked up in his garage, Theer assembles some of the oddest birdhouses you will ever see.

“I’m kind of an organizer,” he says. “I try to put a piece of driftwood, piece of metal, driftwood, metal and kind of mix it up.”

Greg Theer builds whimsical birdhouses in his workshop.

KING 5 Evening

In a way, he says, he's rebuilding himself.

“This has really got the creative juices flowing in me and bringing me back to life,” he says. “It's just giving me a purpose.”

He's sold hundreds of birdhouse. Some are made with a saw. Some are made with shovels. Some are beyond description. Many get tree tested in Theer's backyard before they're sold.

“There's actually times where I actually have to check them before I sell them because there will be a nest in there with birds in them,” he says.

The industrial table lamps are the result of a yard sale bonanza.



“This guy had all these old parts,” he says. “He was just trying to get rid of everything and I was like wow what am I going to do with this stuff?



This afternoon, he’s building a lamp out of plumbing materials



“Once I started doing this I kept my mind busy,” he says. “I kept my mind off the negative stuff and I just try to focus on positive stuff.”



Another work of art by a man who doesn't want a certain label.



“I don't consider myself an artist by any means, “ he laughs.

Greg Theer's Birdhouses at Tacoma store Kramerica

KING 5 Evening

“Oh, I call him an artist every day,” says Tony Valadez who sells Theer’s pieces at their Tacoma store Kramerica.



“He takes these bins and piles of miscellaneous stuff and just makes these wonderful pieces out of them, ” Valadez says.



It's all Greg's funky junk and his funky way of teaching all of us a lesson. In dark times getting creative is a great way to make some light.



“It's been a savior for me,” Theer says. “It really has. If it wasn't for this who knows? I might have ended up in a bar somewhere.”

You can follow Greg on Pinterest and find his work for sale at Kramerica, 8229 South Park Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408

