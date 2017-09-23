Joe Koenan, an expert pumpkin carver -- and Batman enthusiast. For more than twenty years, Joe has been coming to the Fremont Oktoberfest for the pumpkin carving, now he's competing.

"I will be performing as 1960's Batman. The Batman back when he had heart and warmth," said Koenan.

All he needs is a chainsaw and a pumpkin.

"It is messy. It's probably the messiest event here. However, if you do it right, the mess may be part of the art."

There wasn't a microbrew festival in the Northwest until Fremont Oktoberfest came around. They will have 50 breweries that will serve about 100 different beers.

The fest begins Friday, September 21 through Sunday, September 23 in Fremont.

