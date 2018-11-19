PORTLAND, OR — Portland artist Christine Claringbold loves the 1960s.

"I have always been really interested in all of the groovy, psychedelic patterns in the clothes people wore back then," she said. "I always wanted to be a hippy."

Her home reflects this interest. The kitchen ceiling, a bold yellow, is encircled by Christine's psychedelic coffee cup collection. The master bedroom's ceiling is an ornate kaleidoscope design that Christine hand-drew herself with pencil.

The kitchen ceiling, a bold yellow, is encircled by Christine's psychedelic coffee cup collection.

"I started by just standing on a ladder and I took a pencil and just started drawing a pattern around this light fixture," Christine said. "I just kind of kept working my way out until I had this big design."

Christine's passion for vibrant designs and creativity has inspired her husband, Charles, to explore his creative side.

"Watching her paint the whole place and go crazy room by room...it made me get up and start doing things I like to do, like writing songs and playing my guitar more," said Charles.

Now, the couple are in a band together: Dartgun and the Vignettes, a self-described "psychedelic punk rock doo-wop group."

Dartgun and the Vignettes, a self-described "psychedelic punk rock doo-wop group."

The gloomy, gray days of the Pacific Northwest are no match for the Claringbolds' colorful abode.

"It makes me feel really happy and comfortable and relaxed and safe and cozy and peaceful," Christine said.

Portland artist Christine Claringbold has taken her love for the the psychedelic '60s to a new level.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING