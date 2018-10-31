St. Helens — St. Helens isn't just the place where Spirit of Halloweentown happens- it's also apparently very, very haunted!

St. Helens is also the filming location for the Disney Channel Halloween movie, Halloweentown.

According to several ghost hunting websites, and the City of St. Helens itself, several buildings in the old downtown area are reportedly haunted.

Perhaps the most haunted building the Klondike Restaurant & Bar. It's a Victorian-era building that's been a hotel, a brothel and a bar. It was most recently a restaurant, but it's since closed. Several people have reported seeing figures and hearing voices in empty rooms.

"I've seen an apparition in that space, in the dining area. The building that we're sitting next to now has some apparitions in it that I've seen as well," St. Helens resident Shannon Vaerewick says.

Also reportedly haunted is the historic Columbia Theater- which you can still catch a movie in. So don't be surprised if you see a ghost when you catch a flick!

