ORCAS, Wash. — Pebble Cove Farm is a pretty magical place. This inn and farm is tucked away in Eastsound on Orcas Island, four acres of beautiful grounds overlooking a private cove. When you visit, you really do feel like you're getting in touch with nature.

The many animals the roam the property help with that- over the years, owner Lydia Miller and her family have adopted pigs, sheep, goats, horses and chickens from a variety of places. These friendly animals get to live out their lives in peaceful Pebble Cove, roaming the wide front lawn in front of the studios and rooms where guests stay.

Lydia and her family are vegan- she's also a big believer in making smart choices to reduce waste and power. One of the most stunning examples of this is Pebble Cove's organic garden. Each studio at the inn has a small cooking area, so guests are encouraged to pick up ingredients in the garden. From fruits to vegetables to herbs- there's a lot to enjoy, depending on the season.

In the morning, guests are treated to a jar of local granola and a carton of plant-based milk in their fridge. It should be noted that while Lydia is vegan, everyone is welcome at the farm regardless of diet.

Guests can grab a basket and shovel to pick ingredients for their meals.

There are plenty of things to do on the farm besides snuggling the animals and roaming the garden. The private cove below offers guests a chance to take out a rowboat or kayak and explore the nearby Pirate Island. Guests can also take a dip in the hot tub, sit around a campfire, or just doze in the hammocks. Almost every studio also has a collection of books and DVDs, so if you need a night in, they have that covered, too.

Pebble Cove Farm is a blissful escape from life, free of distraction. It's an amazing way to appreciate and enjoy nature.

Pebble Cove Farm | Eastsound, WA | pebblecovefarm@hotmail.com

