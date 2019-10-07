NORMANDY PARK, Wash. — Panoramic views due west ... check!
Infinity pool ... check!
Basketball court? Yes and yes!
$35,000 range from France? Included!
Secret tunnel to your private beach house ... yep!
Drawbridge to the water? You know it!
That’s not all. There’s more. A LOT more.
Everything you’ve ever wished for in a dream house? Pretty much, yes. Including a silver toilet.
Normandy Park’s Hidden Valley Estate has it all, and it’s for sale for just under $10 million. You can also purchase the surrounding 50-acre area, complete with a barn, stables, and a yurt for additional 25MM.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.