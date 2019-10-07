NORMANDY PARK, Wash. — Panoramic views due west ... check!

Infinity pool ... check!

Basketball court? Yes and yes!

$35,000 range from France? Included!

Secret tunnel to your private beach house ... yep!

Drawbridge to the water? You know it!

That’s not all. There’s more. A LOT more.

Everything you’ve ever wished for in a dream house? Pretty much, yes. Including a silver toilet.

Normandy Park’s Hidden Valley Estate has it all, and it’s for sale for just under $10 million. You can also purchase the surrounding 50-acre area, complete with a barn, stables, and a yurt for additional 25MM.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.