SEATTLE, Washington — Seattle has no lack of beautiful spots to view the sunset. But perhaps the best location requires you to hit the water!

Alki Kayak Tours is a West Seattle staple, offering gear and tours for Washingtonians who want to get out on the water. Their West Seattle Sea Kayak Sunset Tour, though, is one of their show-stoppers.

Alki Kayak Tours takes you on an unforgettable journey.

This tour shoves off from Seacrest Park two hours before sunset, every day- so as long as there's people signed up for the tour.

It's a very fun and beginner-friendly trip, although a person of any kayaking skill level will enjoy it. The Alki Kayak Tours team makes sure everyone is suited up in safety gear and has a good knowledge of paddling, before trip sets sail.

Without giving away too much, participants get not only a gorgeous view of the Seattle skyline, but they get a history and wildlife lesson as well! Guides will point out any wildlife they see, and offer anecdotes about Seattle. The trip takes participants through the west side of Elliott Bay, to the mouth of the Duwamish river.

The Sunset Kayak Tour gets you a workout and amazing views!

Near the end of the tour, the guides will guide participants towards the best spot to watch the sunset. It's an incredible way to appreciate Washington's beauty.

Alki Kayak Tours | Seacrest Park | 206-953-0237

