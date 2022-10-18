A spooky season tradition in Seattle, "This Is Halloween" is now playing

The burlesque show is in the midst of a 24-show run at The Triple Door. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The 15th anniversary edition of "This Is Halloween" is in the midst of a 24-show run at The Triple Door. Inspired by the quirky works of Tim Burton, the burlesque show, produced by the Can Can Culinary Cabaret, has some familiar characters and a musical score loosely based on some of the works of soundtrack composer Danny Elfman.

We follow the adventures of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, of Halloweentown. He discovers Christmas Town not far away, and that's when the plot thickens.

Jasmine Sims plays the villainous Oogie Boogie and she says she has a pretty good idea why "This Is Halloween" has become a spooky season tradition in Seattle.

"It's just a good time and it's a great way to escape," Sims said. "And then knowing it comes year after year, if you haven't been at a certain point you're thinking 'Okay, what is going on over there?'"

Miranda Antoinette plays Sally, the product of a mad scientist, who falls in love with Skellington. Antoinette said every year producers add something new to the production.

"This year especially we are really trying to focus on empowering the women in the story and showing that Oogie Boogie and Sally are really kind of running things behind the scene," Antoinette said.

By burlesque standards, "This Is Halloween" is tamer than most shows. Audiences need to be 17 or older for the early show and 21 or older for the late show.