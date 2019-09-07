FALL CITY, Washington — William Grassie Wine Estates is a cozy spot in Fall City, with a beautiful shaded patio and hidden seats just above the rows of grapevines. But that's not the only thing that's hidden!
It turns out, this winery has a secret entrance! We won't give it all away, but keep an eye out on the Snoqualmie Valley Trail for an off-shoot that leads you to some great vino. You'll know you're on the right track when you see a sign.
But that's all we're telling you!
The vineyard and tasting room features WM Grassie's wide selection of local wines. They also host vineyard dinners with local caterers. Even better- the tasting room is child and pet-friendly!
We met Trig, who was more than happy to relax in the sun.
Whether you're driving out to Fall City by car, or exploring the Snoqualmie Valley Trail and stumble upon it, the WM Grassie vineyard is a great spot to stop and sip.
