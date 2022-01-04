This coffee features a special ingredient

Wunderground coffee is made with four kinds of medicinal mushrooms. #k5evening

Wunderground Cafe is the newest addition to the Seattle area's hot coffee scene.

With names like Hocus Pocus, Brain Child, and Time to Rise, this coffee comes with an unexpected kick.

"I love Lion's Mane," Jody Hall, founder of Wunderground said. "It's grown in the northwest. It has incredible benefit around focus and brain function.

Hall is referring to one of four types of mushrooms that can be found in Wunderground coffee blends.

"The other mushroom in here is chaga. Chaga is called Black Gold," she said. "It used to be a mushroom they substituted for coffee during World War I and II when we were out of coffee and rationing."

All of the mushroom coffees and teas are designed to have a wellness benefit from reducing fatigue to improving sleep and immune function.

And no, the mushrooms in Wunderground coffee are not psychedelic.

"It's a common question, 'Are these magic mushrooms?'" Hall said. "No they're not. Our mushrooms are medicinal mushrooms [they're] often called adaptogen mushrooms. Like with any adaptogen or supplement, it's best taken every day as a tonic, meaning, you have it every day. So what do we do every day? We drink coffee."

While the shrooms may not be "magic", Jody knows how to create it. This is her third innovative venture. In 2003, she founded Cupcake Royale, Seattle's first cupcake bakery and cafe and among the first in the country.

In 2016, she launched Goodship, a successful business specializing in CBD edibles. Wunderground is a return to her roots.

In 1980, she joined a then small company called Starbucks with just 30 stories.

"I fell in love with coffee and the ritual of coffee," Hall said. "How it brings us together and connection."

And even if you don't drink coffee, you can still experience the benefits of mushrooms in their bone broths.

This very well could be the next big thing. But Jody hopes it's also the thing that we need.