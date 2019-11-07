SEATTLE, Washington — At first glance, they look like cocktails. They've got the glass, the garnish, the flair- but these drinks are far from boozy. There's not a drop of alcohol in Ghost Note Coffee in Capitol Hill.

These are coffee drinks.

The Sun Ship may look like a cocktail, but it's far from it.

Christos Andrews is Ghost Note's co-owner. He's a seasoned barista who likes to keep things interesting with his coffee. The idea for these coffee concoctions came to him when he wanted to create unique, delicious drinks that made Ghost Note stand out.

Move over, vanilla lattes and caramel cappuccinos! Enter the Signature Drinks- as they're called on the menu. Drinks on this menu are filled with ingredients that you don't usually see in a coffee shop. Things like grapefruit juice, chocolate bitters, and tonic water add new dimensions and flavors to your morning cup of joe.

Ghost Note Coffee's Signature Drinks takes your morning cup of coffee to a whole new level.

For instance, the Sun Ship features espresso, smoked grapefruit rosemary syrup, coconut water, sparkling water, and lime- and it's served in a martini glass! Their most popular drink, the Lush Life- as seen in the photo above- has espresso, almond milk, and orange blossom honey syrup.

Andrews says he doesn't call these drinks "coffee cocktails" because they're not trying to be cocktails- while he's inspired by mixologists and bartenders, these drinks are a way to elevate coffee.

The Signature Drinks rotate depending on the season, so in the winter, you can expect drinks like Oat Nog and a London Smog. In the summer, expect lighter drinks. Regardless of what season it is, Ghost Note brings creativity and flair to the Seattle coffee scene.

Ghost Note Coffee | 1623 Bellevue Ave, Seattle | info@ghostnotecoffee.com

