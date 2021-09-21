This adorable corgi is a back to back champion at Emerald Downs

Five year old Angus from Auburn took home the gold at the 2019 and 2021 Emerald Downs Corgi races. #k5evening

AUBURN, Wash. — Marian Phan and her partner Davis suspected their new dog Angus was a bit different than other dogs his age.

"He started playing fetch really young. He loved playing ball and frisbee and we were like 'Wow, he's fast compared to other dogs that we saw', so we thought maybe he does have a talent," explained Phan.

Turns out, they were right.

The Phan's entered him into the Emerald Downs annual Corgi Race. He did not win the first year because he got distracted. But in 2019, he took home the championship. He did it again in 2021, beating out 70 other Corgis to take home the title.

He captured national attention, appearing on ESPN, WGN and on several other major TV networks.

And even when he's not racing, Angus still races.

"He's very competitive. Every time we are at a dog park or with friends who have dogs, he will want to be first and he will bark at other dogs, so he is a competitive dog," shared Phan.

It's fair to wonder what goes into developing a champion Corgi. Is it the diet or an exercise routine?

Turns out it's just a lot of cross-training.

"They are active. They hike with us. They paddleboard with us," shared Phan.