Third Place Books is a bookworm's dream - 2021's Best

Third Place Books and Cafe Arts & Pub is a cozy spot in Ravenna with great food, ample parking, and lots and lots of books.

SEATTLE — Third Place Books is the winner of Best Bookstore in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.



If you're looking for a cozy spot in Seattle that has hot coffee, tasty food and lots and lots of books, Third Place Books is your spot.

They've been around since 1998 and have three locations - Lake Forest Park, Ravenna and Seward Park. And here's a fun fact: the name comes from the idea that all people need three places: first work, second home, and third...a place to come together and interact in, a place to share both commonality and diversity. That's Third Place Books!

Within the Ravenna Third Place Books location is Cafe Arta and & Pub, which serves delicious drinks and treats for anytime of the day. Their breakfast menu features expertly crafted lattes, and their pastries include a Greek favorite - baklava.

And here's another fun fact: Arta of Cafe Arta is a real person! She and her husband Edward own the cafe together, serving up Greek delights like lamb souvlaki and their homemade falafel.