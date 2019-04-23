SEATTLE — The town of La Conner is right in the center of the Skagit Valley's tulip extravaganza - so if you need a break from the flowers, head into town and check out some of these great spots:

Mary Davis Vintage Lighting

Stepping inside this shop is a feast for the eyes. The name is self-explanatory- Mary Davis sells and restores vintage lighting, and her store is filled with gorgeous light fixtures from another era.

Mary Davis Vintage Lighting features an array of beautiful, unique light fixtures.

Ellen Meny

The oldest light in the store is from the 1870s- but some of their more modern lights are just as special. Keep an eye out for the light bulb that moves when you get close to it!

The store not only restores vintage lighting, but creates one-of-a-kind lighting pieces as well. Also, don't miss the store's social director- Edgar the Sheepdog! Head pats are encouraged

If you can't take a chandelier on the car ride home, no problem- Mary Davis Vintage Lighting also sells small gift items.

Mary Davis Vintage Lighting | 402 Morris St, La Conner | 360-466-3495

handmade. la conner

A small shop in the heart of downtown La Conner is home to all natural, locally sourced, handmade products loved by people all over the world.

handmade. la conner's brick and mortar store features a variety of product lines including laundry soaps, household cleaners, skin care, hair care, and pet care. Everything is made in house.

handmade. la conner lives up to its name.

KING 5 Evening

Their reach extends far beyond Skagit County. handmade. la conner's products are carried in more than 200 stores all over the world, and the owner formed a partnership with NBA star Steven Adams after he fell in love with Robyn's Moustache Styling Wax.

handmade. la conner | 106 1st St, La Conner | 360-214-2415

Nasty Jack's Antiques

The first antique you see at Nasty Jack's in La Conner is the building itself.

"The building was built in 1890. Originally it was a Fair Department store, and it's been a lot of things since then," said Gary Frank, co-owner of Nasty Jack's Antiques. "Nasty Jack purchased the building in 1972. Nasty Jack was my wife's father. He passed away suddenly in 1994, and we took over the business."

The building that houses Nasty Jack's Antiques is even an antique!

KING 5 Evening

This store has a little bit of everything. They sell a mix of antiques and collectibles, so chances are, you'll find something for everyone. Eclectic doesn't begin to describe what they have here- they have everything from hard to find to fine furniture.

With its ever-changing inventory and loyal following, it's no wonder Nasty Jack's Antiques is a treasure to the community and the family who runs it as well.

Nasty Jack's Antiques | 103 East Morris St, La Conner | 360-466-3209

Hellam's Vineyard

If your shopping extravaganza makes your thirsty, head to La Conner's waterfront and stop by Hellam's Vineyard.

This family-owned spot is both a store and a tasting room. Sample some Pacific Northwest wine at the bar, or settle into a comfy couch to chat with friends over a glass of wine. On sunny days, their waterfront deck is a great place to relax. Bonus- they welcome pets as well!

Hellam's Vineyard sells a selection of wine, beer and cider.

Ellen Meny

Hellam's Vineyard sells a wide selection of wine, beer, and cider. They specialize in Pacific Northwest and Italian wine, but that doesn't mean they skimp on other locations. Their collection took about 15 years to amass- so they've got a pretty good selection!

Look out for Hellam's own wines, with wine bottle labels designed by the owner's mom!

Hellam's Vineyard | 109 N 1st St #105, La Conner | 360-466-1758

