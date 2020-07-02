Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Now / February 9 / Dimitriou's Jazz Alley

They've been swing crowds on the dance floor for 25 years. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings their contemporary swing revival band to Dimitriou's Jazz Alley tonight through Sunday.



Cinderella / Now - February 9 / McCaw Hall

It's a retelling of a classic fairytale. Pacific Northwest Ballet's production of Cinderella features gorgeous scenery, sparkling costumes, and an epic score. Performances are happening now through February 9 at McCaw Hall on the Seattle Center campus.



Fed Cup / February 7 & 8 / Angel of the Winds Arena

The premier international team competition in women's tennis is coming to Everett. The Fed Cup will bring Serena Williams and a team of other u-s tennis players to our area for a quarterfinals match against, Latvia. The volleys fly Friday and Saturday at Angel of the Winds Arena.



Disney's FROZEN / February 7 - March 1 / Paramount Theatre

A Disney classic jumps from the screen to the stage. Frozen is making its musical debut in Seattle. The show features over 20 songs, including ones made famous by the Oscar-winning 2013 animated film. Shows start Friday night and runs till March 1 at the Paramount Theatre.

