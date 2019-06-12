SEATTLE — Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition / December 6 / Westlake Park

It's a holiday tradition for adults and kids alike. The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition celebrates its 33rd year of teams singing throughout the streets of downtown Seattle. And you can also say hi to Team Evening's Kim Holcomb and Jim Dever there too. The notes fly Friday night at Westlake Park.



Howl's Moving Castle / Now - December 29 / Center Theatre

It's a musical adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones' fantasy novel. Book-It Repertory Theatre's new production of Howl's Moving Castle follows a young woman who must deal with everything from life-altering spells, a witch, and a wizard! The show is going on now till December 29 at the Center Theatre on the Seattle Center campus.



The Hard Nut / December 6 - 15 / Paramount Theatre

Like your holiday classics on the twisted side? The Hard Nut is a modern retelling of The Nutcracker. But instead of taking place in the straight-laced 1890s, Hard Nut is set in the swinging 70s, with raucous parties, whimsical costumes, and a Waltz of the Snowflakes like no other. The show starts on Friday and runs till December 15th at the Paramount Theatre.



Mrs. Doubtfire / Now - January 4 / 5th Avenue Theatre

It's the 22nd original production by the 5th Ave. Based on the beloved 1993 Robin Williams film, Mrs. Doubtfire the musical shows the escapades of a struggling actor who disguises himself as a nanny in order to spend quality time with his children. The Broadway-bound show is going on now through January 4 at the 5th Avenue Theatre.

Sponsored by Seattle Center. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

