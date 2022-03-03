They feed you like family at Carolina Smoke BBQ in Bothell

They've been serving up smokey goodness for 14 years. #k5evening

BOTHELL, Wash — Southern hospitality is alive and well at Carolina Smoke Barbeque and Catering in Bothell. The place is owned by Charleston-born David Hayward. He says in South Carolina, no visitors are allowed to leave hungry. Here you’re getting all the classic barbecue meats with all the classic sauces including Hayward's famous apple butter sauce. But he says the real secret ingredient at his place is patience.

"You don't need to rush. If you have hours, just put it on and let it go," Hayward said. "We put hours on sometimes we don't even touch it. We don't open the smoker unless we have to. It just sits back there and does its thing."



Some of their menu items include classics like pork ribs and brisket. Their '3 Meat Platter' comes with your choice of meat plus two sides. They have several sandwiches including pulled pork and their Ultimate BLT which is 1/3 of a pound of pure bacon patty.

Carolina Smoke is one of the places participating in 'Black Restaurant Week'. This event highlights the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. You can find a complete list of places supporting the campaign here.