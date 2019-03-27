SEATTLE — What is the Mona Lisa thinking? Is that soup can art? In-depth analysis of the Monet's Impression, Sunrise? Only kids can be trusted to provide their honest opinion about the highest of art.

The Mona Lisa: "I think she's thinking about lunch."

Monet's Impression, Sunrise: "I think it's like a shipwreck and it's about to sink and some people are still surviving."

Untitled Dancing Figures, Keith Haring: "That guy's doing the floss."

Bust of a Woman (Dora Maar), Pablo Picasso: "I think she's wearing a hat-shaped pinata."

Thank you to the kids from TCM Models and Talent.

