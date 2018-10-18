If the cool fall weather has you grabbing an old jacket before heading out in the morning you might consider getting a new one. Seattle Magazine writer Hilary Meyerson shared a few recommendations she wrote about in the Gear Guide of their October issue.

Eddie Bauer Microtherm Stormdown

"The story here is it’s all about warmth and lightweight. Also, weather resistant so it's

not like a traditional down jacket cause it's very thin, very light, it can pack all into one pocket."

Brooks Canopy Jacket

“As the days get shorter you want to be out running you want to be wearing something very reflective, something that will keep you safe but also something that is going to keep you dry and warm so it's just a great jacket for running."

Mountain Hardwear Hatcher Hoody

“The sweater jacket sometimes called, swacket seem to be in every brand right now. So incredibly fashion-forward, you'd be very comfortable wearing this to the office. It's just really on trend right now."

You can read about these and other jackets in the October issue of Seattle Magazine.

