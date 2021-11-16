There's treasure on the shelves of this Edmonds shop - 2021's Best

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store has become a habit for savvy bargain hunters. #k5evening

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store is the winner of Best Thrifting in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store is the perfect place to hunt for hidden treasure.

"One dollar," a worker announces as she holds up a small flask. She jokes, "I'm gonna keep it and put it in my pocket."

From furniture to fashion, all of the profits from thrift store sales go to supporting the programs of the senior center.

Many of the shoppers are regulars who know they'll find deals among the carefully curated inventory.

"I have 50 pairs of shoes," said weekly customer Roberto Rueda as he purchased just one more pair. "I just like clothes," he laughed.

Store Manager BJ Whitman credits the entire community for the store's popularity.

"It's the donors, it's the volunteers, and it's the customers," Whitman said.

Thrift store worker Kathie Hervey agrees and highlights the work of her colleagues.

"The staff is volunteers from the community who have big hearts and just want to help our seniors, and anybody who comes through the door," Hervey said.

Loyal customers have voted the Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store 'Best Thrifting' in this year's Best of Western Washington viewers' poll, and Hervey couldn't be happier.