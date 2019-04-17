SEATTLE — What's your favorite word?

That's one of the questions young language experts set out to answer as Jim Dever quizzes them on their knowledge of words. Big words. Strange words. Words they've probably never even heard. Words like "instigation."

"Maybe it's like a small crime," Shria says.

How about "precipitation?"

"A little woman with a yellow hat," explains Henry.

Araylia is asked to use the word "flatulent" in a sentence.

"My brother is flatulent," she replies.

We're sorry to hear that.

