West Seattle girl band is rocking their way to the top

SEATTLE — Seattle's newest pop band is played every week on KEXP, has a billboard in Tacoma, and is made up of young women all under the age of 20.

What were you doing as a teenager?

Thompson, Hudson, Ellie and Maia are making their way in Seattle's pop scene with their band THEM-named for each of their initials. The band met at MODE Music Studios in West Seattle

"We started playing and we really connected starting with covers, but eventually branching out with original music," Thompson says.

The band's first single is BAD 4 U. In this song, the singer is falling for a boy-but her friend warns her that he's bad for her.

"So yeah, BAD 4 U is definitely about someone's specific name," the band laughs.

No naming names, though! They first recorded BAD 4 U in 202, -but there were some growing pains.

"We were really anxious to get the song out. We wanted it out and going, but it just didn't work out," Ellie says.

They recorded it again in 2021 and even scored a spot on America's Got Talent, but the day before they were due to fly out, the show was canceled. The band was crushed, but they didn't give up. Instead, they released BAD 4 U themselves on June 4th, 2021.

And it blew up.

Atticus on KEXP began playing it every week. The bad had a billboard in Tacoma. There were articles and TV stories and show bookings. And after the success of BAD 4 U, THEM is just getting started.

"It feels like we can do it ourselves. And we can build us from the ground up, and it's empowering. And it's exciting," Hudson says.