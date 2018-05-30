Legendary architect Ralph Anderson created this classic for his family in 1962.

“It was the very first house ever to be featured in Seattle Magazine,” said Coldwell Banker Bain’s Lisa Turnure.

In the 1965 article, Ralph says his hope is that "the exterior will eventually weather to look like a piece of driftwood."

Views fill every window.

The pool and the entire property look towards Bainbridge, Blake, and Vashon islands and you can see Mt. Rainier in the distance.

And best of all, it’s just a 15 - 20 minute drive from Seattle!

“So it's kind of a nice retreat for someone maybe who works downtown but, at the end of the day, wants to be in their place that feels like they're in the islands without taking the ferry,” said Turnure.

The house is currently listed at $1.85 million. You can check out the official listing here.

