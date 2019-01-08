TACOMA, Wash. — How many 16-year-olds get to move 400 tons of rolling steel? Or find out what it's like to get under a locomotive to replace brake shoes?

This annual visit to Tacoma Rail --a busy working rail yard--is the highlight of every RailCamp session for a dozen teenage train enthusiasts. The program is put on by the National Railway Historical Society, a rail preservation group.

Some of the campers, like Isaiah Manuel, come from as far away as Massachusetts.

“It's a once in a lifetime experience really,” he says.

Manuel is working on the same simulator engineers-in-training use to anticipate situations on the rails.

“It's just like driving a real train,” he says. “Just not being outside obviously”.

Almost every camper here hopes to go into railroading as a career.

This is the sixth year for the Tacoma camp. Bud Thompson, one of the camp’s original organizers, is retiring after this year.

“Other camps do something like this, but it's a matter of, ‘There's a locomotive. There's a couple. This is how it works. No, don't get too close’”, says Thompson, “Well, this morning we had kids changing brake shoes on a diesel locomotive. They get their hands dirty.”

Nick Hoyer doesn't have a driver’s license yet but he's operating a locomotive in the train yard -- under supervision of course

“It's just amazing to be able to get on the throttle of a locomotive like this and really drive it up and down the yard,” he says, “It's just great.”

This is what RailCamp is about. Hands-on the wheel. Hands-on training.

They’ll also be visiting the Sounder train yard in Seattle and the Oregon Rail Heritage Center in Portland. It all happens in the shortest week of these teen's lives.

