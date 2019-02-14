NORMANDY PARK, Wash. — Meeting kings, fighting zombies, exploring distant lands- all that and more can be done from one room in Normandy Park.

Dennis Nichol runs The DnD Experience- a totally immersive and incredible way of playing Dungeons & Dragons. As one player said, "it's like glamping, but for gaming".

Dennis invites players on wild adventures and battles- all from this custom-built table!

Ellen Meny

For the uninitiated, Dungeons & Dragons is a role-playing game. Players create characters, and a Dungeon Master (usually known as a DM), guides players through their adventure- building the world around them with music, storytelling and acting.

But Dennis takes the Dungeons & Dragons playing experience twenty steps further. The DnD Experience is a full, 8-hour day- complete with music, custom lighting, intermissions, and pretty much a full buffet of food and drinks.

Before you jump into a game, Dungeons & Dragons usually involves some planning. Players create a character, calculate their strengths and weaknesses, and craft a back story for them. For many players, this process can be fun- but for others, it can be a little intimidating. Either way, Dennis takes care of that for players all before the game- no planning necessary.

Whether you're a long-time D&D player looking for the ultimate game, or a beginner who wants a great learning experience- The DnD Experience is certainly the stuff of legends.

