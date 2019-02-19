TACOMA, Washington — On the shelves of the Tacoma Book Center, there are half a million voices waiting to speak to you.

“That makes us pretty much the largest used bookstore in the state of Washington now,” says co-owner Larry Jezek.

For thirty years, his enormous emporium has offered readers a special joy. On the outside, it may not look like much more than a warehouse, but inside, there’s a musty smelling hunting ground that could occupy you for hours.

“We have a lot of books,” says Jezek. “Ever since we started we always said you can always buy them faster than you can sell them.”

A lifelong reader, Jezek credits Tacoma native Frank Herbert with first hooking him onto science fiction.

“I tried reading Dune when I was 10 years old,” he says. “I did not make it through but got through it at 12 and from then on just kept reading voraciously.”

His love of books turned into a full-time occupation with a simple philosophy.

“The books you sell, buy more of those. The books you do not sell, quit buying those,” he says.

The Tacoma Book Center faces new challenges in the internet age.

“We have a 7500 square-foot warehouse kitty-corner,” Jezek says. “We know where the boxes are and what is in them so we can go over and grab something if we have a customer that is interested in a certain subject. “

There may be easier ways to shop for books, but Jezek says he's glad he is still helping customers face to face, and he believes nothing is more rewarding than finding your next read on a crowded shelf.

“When the electric light bulb came out it was a severe setback for the candle, but it is still around because it gives what the electric light bulb can't,” says Jezek. “Warmth and romance. In many ways, the book is the same thing. It is not going to die. People are always going to want a book in their hands.”

Tacoma Book Center is located in the Dome District and is open seven days a week from 10 AM to 6 PM.

