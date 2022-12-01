The store in Capitol Hill that celebrates sneaker culture

At Sole Mates you can find a unique and exclusive inventory of sneakers. #k5evening

SEATTLE — From an invention primarily designed for sports to the feet of celebrities and pro athletes around the world, sneakers have become more than just footwear.

“It's a lot more than a shoe," Parris Johnson, owner of Sole Mates said. "It's like a time capsule if you will."

They can be just as much a fashion statement, collectible item, or even a piece of art. And many will pay a big price just to get their hands on one-of-a-kind kicks.

The Northwest has a big history when it comes to celebrating sneaker culture. In the mid-’90s, Nike rethought its branding for the Air Jordan 10, the second Air Jordan sneaker. They landed on a theme that would become the Air Jordan 10 City Series. Seattle, home of the Super Sonics at the time, were a featured city in the biggest sneaker launch of 1994 to 1995. The Air Jordan 10 “Seattle” represents an era of richness for the now-defunct Seattle franchise.

“Seattle really is a big influence on music, we have a big influence on movies, and we have big influence on sneakers and fashion,” Johnson said.

Sole Mates is a shop located in the heart of Capitol Hill, where you can buy, sell, and trade sneakers. But also is a place where you can just visit to checkout unique kicks and have great conversations with other sneakerheads. Johnson has been collecting sneakers for decades, and the sneaker culture is a big part of his life.

“Some of the best friends that I have, I meet from sneakers lines,” Johnson said. “When a shoe drops, you remember where were you were at when it came out.”

Without question, you will find a fellow enthusiasts when it comes to sneakers at Sole Mates.