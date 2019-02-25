SEATTLE — For The Stonehouse Cafe, it's a little hard to figure out exactly where to start- should we mention the delicious food first? Or how about the amazing view? But what about the history? Okay, we're getting ahead of ourselves...

The Stonehouse Cafe is, in fact, made of stone.

The restaurant started out as Collier Service Station in the 1920s. When The Stonehouse Cafe opened in 2015, they preserved the original historic building. They also pay homage to its roots with chairs made out of oil cans!

And directly across the street, just a few steps away is beautiful Lake Washington. Diners can admire the lake from the windows, or sit outside on a nice day to soak up some of that lake air.

But let's talk about the food.

The Stonehouse Cafe serves up good, hot comfort food- classics like chicken and waffles, chicken fried steak, and biscuits and gravy. Plus, they serve breakfast all day- so you can get your fix whenever!

Jim Dever thought chicken fried steak was made with chicken. False! It's fried steak. The more you know.

So, if you're looking for food with a view- and a side of history- The Stonehouse Cafe is an excellent choice!

The Stonehouse Cafe | 9701 Rainier Ave S | 206-397-4102

