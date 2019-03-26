SEATTLE — It may not be the tallest building in Seattle anymore, but the Smith Tower is still just as impressive. If you're looking for a view with class, head up to the 35th floor and take a seat at the Observatory Bar.

The Observatory Bar has classic charm and cocktails.

Ellen Meny

The bar has been renovated since the Smith Tower's debut in 1914, but you can still find classic touches- like the ornate ceiling tiles.

While at the bar, you can sip classic cocktails and munch on food and bar snacks inspired by Asian cuisine.

The Observatory Bar serves food inspired by Asian cuisine.

Ellen Meny

But perhaps the most stand-out part of the Observatory Bar is its selection of cocktails. The bar has a very speakeasy feel, so the Smith Tower pays homage to Seattle's rum-running past with its drinks.

This drink is only available at their new speaker series.

Ellen Meny

One drink, in particular, is special. The Runnin' With the Devil cocktail is only available at a new speaker series hosted at the Smith Tower.

"Smells Like Seattle Spirits: Tales of the Northwest's Rum Running Past", is a two-night speaker series at the Smith Tower Observatory Bar. The Smith Tower is teaming up with The Good Bootlegger's Guild to tell the tale of Roy Olmstead, Seattle's most infamous bootlegger.

The events are on April 1st and May 6th, at 7 pm. It's $20 at the door for each event. Guests are treated to a night of history, mythology, and good-fashioned storytelling. You can also try the Runnin' With the Devil cocktail, so named in honor of Roy and his devilish rum-running.

There's a lot of history to be had at the Smith Tower, as well as good food and drinks!

Smith Tower | 506 Second Avenue | 206-624-0414

