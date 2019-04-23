MOUNT VERNON, Wash — "We're ready for anything," says Karen Parnell, the woman supervising today's barbecue at Hillcrest Lodge.

The Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon has been serving up delicious meals for more than 60 years.

"It is totally run by volunteers," Parnell says.

Very busy volunteers who serve huge crowds of hungry visitors every day.

"As many as 11 hundred," Jim Vielinski says. He's the guy they call "Spud Man." He bakes as many as 1,100 potatoes every day.

The 23-day Salmon Barbecue coincides with the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. It's the club's biggest fundraiser of the year.

"We really seek good quality with nice, fluffy baked potatoes and the slaw," Parnell says. "And many people say, 'Wow, I usually don't like slaw, but I love your slaw.'"

But the star of the show is, of course, that spectacular wild King Salmon. They make plenty of it.

"6,000 pounds of fish," Vielinski says.

They smoke it in a delicious secret glaze that appears to contain plenty of butter.

All the money goes to support child and youth programs in the area.

"It's not about the fish," Vielinski says. "It's about the kids."

The Kiwanis Salmon Barbecue runs April 6-28, 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily. Tickets are available at the door. Groups of more than 15 should contact the group sales director at least 48 hours in advance.