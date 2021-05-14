The serious side of the very funny Rebecca Corry

Kent-raised comedian leverages her fame to save the lives of dogs. #k5evening

SEATTLE — "I'm really careful about my language," comedian Rebecca Corry told the TV crew as they followed her around, "so if you can't say f---, please do not use this. The last thing I want to do is offend anyone by saying f---."

With her quick wit and sharp tongue, the funniest person ever born in Kent brings laughs for a living.

But Corry has driven all the way from L.A. in a car packed with two slobbering dogs for a very serious cause.

Her canine kids, Sally and Todd, two pitbull-type sweeties, circle the 'Athleta' store at University Village, soliciting treats and hugs, while Corry tries on stageworthy outfits.

"Todd, he's no stranger to seeing me naked," Corry said.

To be honest, Todd does look unimpressed.

"It's hard for him," Corry joked.

Back in 2006, she found a place in the national spotlight as a finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing," and has been a popular guest star and recurring character on network shows in the years since.

Corry said, "I will always find humor in things that you're not supposed to be laughing at."

Somewhere along the way, she fell in love with an "Angel." In this case, Angel was a rescued pitbull-type dog that bore the scars of severe abuse.

"When Angel came into my life and I learned about the plight of these poor dogs, and how they're wrongly vilified and abused, I knew that I had to do something. With that knowledge I could not walk away," she said.

With Angel by her side, Corry started a powerful movement to stop abuse and end breed-specific discrimination. Turns out the pups themselves bring heart and humor to the cause.

"It's a very sad thing to be fighting up against," Corry said, "and it's sad that we even have to, to be honest, but these dogs are actually the funniest comedians I've ever met."

Todd's straight man take to the camera proves her point.

Angel passed away a few years ago, but her spirit lives on at Rebecca's "Stand Up for Pits" events. The gatherings combine comedy and fundraising to protect the creatures she loves. She says the audience comes to party.

"They laugh, they have a great time," she said, "and it's for a cause they're incredibly passionate about."

Celebrity friends, including "Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis and fellow comedian Bob Saget have joined the effort.

"It's a social issue and they realize that," she said.

Rebecca has also stood up for humans. She's one of the women who witnessed and called out Louis CK for sexually abusive behavior.

"Abuse is abuse," she said.

Corry and her advocacy will be the subject of an upcoming documentary.

"It's all-access, but just not when I'm showering," she joked.

This comedian has no interest in watching what she says as long as it keeps you laughing. And caring.

"Doing nothing was not an option."